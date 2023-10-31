U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys take a commemorative photo on Balboni Field before participating in the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Spooky Sprint, a 2-mile fun run and costume contest, Oct. 27, 2023. The Spooky Sprint is held annually to strengthen and enhance the morale and camaraderie of the community during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duong Le)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 20:32 Photo ID: 8100714 VIRIN: 231027-A-PR445-1029 Resolution: 5998x3999 Size: 1.89 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ghosts and Ghoulies Dash Onto the Scene During Annual Spooky Sprint [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Duong Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.