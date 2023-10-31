Ghosts and Ghoulies Dash Onto the Scene During Annual Spooky Sprint

U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Soldiers, Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and family members participate in the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Spooky Sprint event, a 2-mile fun run and costume contest, Oct. 27, 2023. The Spooky Sprint is held annually to strengthen and enhance the morale and camaraderie of the community during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kianna Scott)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 20:32
|Photo ID:
|8100713
|VIRIN:
|231027-A-AU057-1042
|Resolution:
|5323x3549
|Size:
|14.75 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
