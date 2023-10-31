Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ghosts and Ghoulies Dash Onto the Scene During Annual Spooky Sprint [Image 2 of 6]

    Ghosts and Ghoulies Dash Onto the Scene During Annual Spooky Sprint

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kianna Scott 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Soldiers, Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and family members participate in the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Spooky Sprint event, a 2-mile fun run and costume contest, Oct. 27, 2023. The Spooky Sprint is held annually to strengthen and enhance the morale and camaraderie of the community during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kianna Scott)

