Ghosts and Ghoulies Dash Onto the Scene During Annual Spooky Sprint

U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan Owens, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) vice president, hypes the crowd up during the BOSS Spooky Sprint costume contest, Oct. 27, 2023. The Spooky Sprint is a 2-mile fun run and costume contest held annually to strengthen and enhance the morale and camaraderie of the community during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duong Le)

