Brendon Mendenhall, geophysical engineer/Arctic coordinator for Ship-based science Technical support in the Arctic (STARC) provides in-depth information to Alan Leventhal, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, during a tour of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) while moored in Copenhagen, Denmark, Oct. 11, 2023. Denmark is a steadfast and active transatlantic partner, and the U.S. and Denmark have sought to foster democratic ideals and international cooperation, especially in the Arctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 12:53
|Photo ID:
|8099854
|VIRIN:
|231011-G-RS249-2346
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|COPENHAGEN, DK
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy port call in Copenhagen [Image 6 of 6], by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
