Coast Guard Cutter Healy port call in Copenhagen

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Bynum, a crew member aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20), provides information to Alan Leventhal, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, in the Healy's engine control room, during a ship tour while moored in Copenhagen, Denmark, Oct. 11, 2023. Denmark is a steadfast and active transatlantic partner, and the U.S. and Denmark have sought to foster democratic ideals and international cooperation, especially in the Arctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

