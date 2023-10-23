Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy port call in Copenhagen [Image 4 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy port call in Copenhagen

    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Bynum, a crew member aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20), provides information to Alan Leventhal, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, in the Healy's engine control room, during a ship tour while moored in Copenhagen, Denmark, Oct. 11, 2023. Denmark is a steadfast and active transatlantic partner, and the U.S. and Denmark have sought to foster democratic ideals and international cooperation, especially in the Arctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy port call in Copenhagen [Image 6 of 6], by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Healy
    USCG
    Arctic
    Denmark
    USCG PolarOps

