Coast Guard Cutter Healy port call in Copenhagen

Alan Leventhal, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, and U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Michele Schallip, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20), answer questions during a media event aboard the Healy, while moored in Copenhagen, Denmark, Oct. 11, 2023. Denmark is a steadfast and active transatlantic partner, and the U.S. and Denmark have sought to foster democratic ideals and international cooperation, especially in the Arctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

