Staff Sgt. Gennaro Anibarro (right), reenlisted on Oct. 24 in a ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. Maj. Thomas Nguyen (left), was the presiding officer.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 11:34
|Photo ID:
|8097717
|VIRIN:
|231031-F-ME440-1002
|Resolution:
|1648x1588
|Size:
|584.12 KB
|Location:
|ROME, NY, US
|Hometown:
|UTICA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Anibarro reenlists [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rome Unit Reenlists two New York Air National Guardsmen
