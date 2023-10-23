Staff Sgt. Jason Calandra (right), reenlisted on Oct. 25 in a ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. Maj Cameron Wellman (left), was the presiding officer.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 11:34
|Photo ID:
|8097695
|VIRIN:
|231031-F-ME440-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|ROME, NY, US
|Hometown:
|ROME, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Calandra reenlists [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rome Unit Reenlists two New York Air National Guardsmen
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT