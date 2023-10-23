Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Calandra reenlists [Image 1 of 2]

    Calandra reenlists

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Staff Sgt. Jason Calandra (right), reenlisted on Oct. 25 in a ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. Maj Cameron Wellman (left), was the presiding officer.

    Calandra reenlists
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rome Unit Reenlists two New York Air National Guardsmen

    reenlistment
    EADS
    Calandra

