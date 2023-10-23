Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rome Unit Reenlists two New York Air National Guardsmen

    Calandra reenlists

    Photo By Patrick Young | Staff Sgt. Jason Calandra (right), reenlisted on Oct. 25 in a ceremony at the Eastern...... read more read more

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Story by Patrick Young 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    The New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group (ADG) recently reenlisted two Airmen.

    Airmen who reenlisted include:

    Staff Sgt. Gennaro Anibarro, Utica, N.Y. Anibarro is a Command and Control Battle Management Operator at the 224th Air Defense Squadron.

    Staff Sgt. Jason Calandra, Rome, N.Y. Calandra is a Radio Maintenance Journeyman at the 224th Support Squadron.

    The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron, 224th Support Squadron, and the 224th Security Forces Squadron, located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s (EADS) mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.

    For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.

