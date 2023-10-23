Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRDAMC resumes partnership with community Independent School Districts [Image 4 of 4]

    CRDAMC resumes partnership with community Independent School Districts

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Brenda Ploof, CRDAMC hospital education coordinator, Jenni Carbone-Williams, Copperas Cove High School certified nursing assistant health and science instructor, and CCHS health department students pose after the students in processed to begin clinical internships and shadow staff at the main hospital departments and outlying clinics of CRDAMC beginning Nov. 2.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRDAMC resumes partnership with community Independent School Districts [Image 4 of 4], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #wearecrdamc #Armymedicine

