CRDAMC resumes partnership with community Independent School Districts

Brenda Ploof, hospital education coordinator, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, in processes 16 Copperas Cove health department students that will begin clinical internships and shadow staff Nov. 2 at the main hospital departments and outlying clinics of CRDAMC . (U.S. Army photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs)

