Brenda Ploof, hospital education coordinator, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, in processes 16 Copperas Cove health department students that will begin clinical internships and shadow staff Nov. 2 at the main hospital departments and outlying clinics of CRDAMC . (U.S. Army photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs)
CRDAMC resumes partnership with community Independent School Districts
