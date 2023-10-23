CRDAMC resumes partnership with community Independent School Districts

Brenda Ploof, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, hospital education coordinator, and Jenni Carbone-Williams, Copperas Cove High School certified nursing assistant health and science instructor, in processes CCHS health department students that will begin clinical internships and shadow staff at the main hospital departments and outlying clinics of CRDAMC beginning Nov. 2.

