U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Douglas W. Gerhardt, left, outgoing sergeant major, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, salutes his son, Capt. Kyle Gerhardt, right, support company commander, Combat Logistics Battalion 13, 1st Marine Logistics Group, during a relief and appointment ceremony on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Oct. 27, 2023. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from the outgoing sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Douglas W. Gerhardt, to the incoming sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Victor Mancini. Gerhardt honorably served 30 years of active-duty service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

