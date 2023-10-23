U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Dalton, drum major, 2nd Marine Air Wing Band, salutes during a relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Oct. 27, 2023. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from the outgoing sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Douglas W. Gerhardt, to the incoming sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Victor Mancini. Gerhardt honorably served 30 years of active-duty service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

