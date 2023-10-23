Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Gerhardt Relief & Appointment Ceremony [Image 14 of 18]

    Sgt. Maj. Gerhardt Relief &amp; Appointment Ceremony

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Douglas W. Gerhardt, outgoing sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, left, holds the United States flag during a relief and appointment ceremony on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Oct. 27, 2023. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from the outgoing sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Douglas W. Gerhardt, to the incoming sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Victor Mancini. Gerhardt honorably served 30 years of active-duty service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Gerhardt Relief & Appointment Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight line
    Retirement
    Relief and Appointment
    MCAS NR Sgt. Maj.

