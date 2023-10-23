US military participates in Seoul ADEX 23 with flyovers, aerial demonstrations, static displays

Republic of Korea dignitaries view military static displays during the 2023 Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition opening ceremony at Seoul Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2023. Approximately 200 U.S. service members showcased a cross-section of U.S. military aircraft for static displays, flyovers and aerial demonstrations during Seoul ADEX 23. (U.S. Air Force by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

