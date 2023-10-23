Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US military participates in Seoul ADEX 23 with flyovers, aerial demonstrations, static displays [Image 16 of 16]

    US military participates in Seoul ADEX 23 with flyovers, aerial demonstrations, static displays

    SEOUL, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    Republic of Korea dignitaries view military static displays during the 2023 Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition opening ceremony at Seoul Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2023. Approximately 200 U.S. service members showcased a cross-section of U.S. military aircraft for static displays, flyovers and aerial demonstrations during Seoul ADEX 23. (U.S. Air Force by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 03:54
    Photo ID: 8097018
    VIRIN: 231017-F-XJ860-1008
    Resolution: 2962x1975
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: SEOUL, 41, KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US military participates in Seoul ADEX 23 with flyovers, aerial demonstrations, static displays [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US military participates in Seoul ADEX 23 with flyovers, aerial demonstrations, static displays

    Seoul ADEX 23

