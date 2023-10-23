US military participates in Seoul ADEX 23 with flyovers, aerial demonstrations, static displays

SEOUL, Republic of Korea -- The United States military was represented at the 2023 Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, or Seoul ADEX 23, Oct. 17-22 at Seoul Air Base, Republic of Korea.



Approximately 200 U.S. service members showcased a cross-section of U.S. military aircraft for static displays, flyovers and aerial demonstrations.



The following aircraft tasked to support Seoul ADEX 23 included:



• F-22 Raptor static and aerial demonstration

• F-16 Fighting Falcon static and aerial demonstration

• A-10 Thunderbolt II static and aerial demonstration

• C-17 Globemaster III aerial demonstration

• B-52 Stratofortress flyover

• U-2 Dragon Lady static and flyover

• C-5 Galaxy static

• KC-135 Stratotanker static

• CH-47F Chinook static

• AH-64 Apache static

• F-35B Lighting II

• E/A-18 Growler



This list is not inclusive and is subject to change.



“2023 marks 70 years of alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea – one that has proven ironclad in the face of challenges over the many decades. It is among the most interoperable, capable and dynamic bilateral alliances in the world,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, Seventh Air Force commander and U.S. Forces Korea deputy commander. “We are honored to demonstrate our commitment to this partnership through our US participation in Seoul ADEX 23 as part of our continued pledge to promote peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean peninsula.”



Seoul ADEX 23 is the largest, most comprehensive event of its kind in Northeast Asia, attracting aviation and aerospace professionals, key defense personnel, aviation enthusiasts and the general public alike.



Support to airshows and other regional events allows the U.S. to demonstrate its commitment to the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region, promote standardization and interoperability of equipment, and display capabilities critical to the success of military operations. It also serves to strengthen long-standing military-to-military relations between the U.S., the Republic of Korea and partner nations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 02:54 Story ID: 456835 Location: SEOUL, 41, KR Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US military participates in Seoul ADEX 23 with flyovers, aerial demonstrations, static displays, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.