Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24 [Image 9 of 17]

    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Pvt. Robert Palm, a paratrooper with the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” pauses for a photograph before boarding a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 176th Wing, while conducting expeditionary deployment operations in support of Arctic Aloha 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 28, 2023. Arctic Aloha 24 is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility and validate the ability to establish an Intermediate Staging Base in the Pacific and follow-on Joint Forcible Entry in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 22:38
    Photo ID: 8096815
    VIRIN: 231028-F-HY271-1087
    Resolution: 7268x4845
    Size: 11.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24 [Image 17 of 17], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24
    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    Arctic Aloha 24
    Joint Forcible Entry Operations
    Expeditionary Deployment Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT