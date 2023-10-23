Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24 [Image 10 of 17]

    JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 176th Wing, takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, while transporting U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, during expeditionary deployment operations in support of Arctic Aloha 24, Oct. 28, 2023. Arctic Aloha 24 is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility and validate the ability to establish an Intermediate Staging Base in the Pacific and follow-on Joint Forcible Entry in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 22:38
    Photo ID: 8096816
    VIRIN: 231028-F-HY271-1118
    Resolution: 3423x2282
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24 [Image 17 of 17], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Alaska
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    Arctic Aloha 24
    Joint Forcible Entry Operations
    Expeditionary Deployment Operations

