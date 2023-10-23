JBER Airmen and Soldiers conduct expeditionary deployment operations during Arctic Aloha 24

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 15th Wing out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, while transporting U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, during expeditionary deployment operations in support of Arctic Aloha 24, Oct. 28, 2023. Arctic Aloha 24 is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility and validate the ability to establish an Intermediate Staging Base in the Pacific and follow-on Joint Forcible Entry in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

