Boxer Marine at Work

Cpl. Ryan Gelatt, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of La Salle, Colorado, cleans a joint light tactical vehicle, Oct. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
