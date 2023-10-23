Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Marine at Work [Image 2 of 3]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Cpl. Ryan Gelatt, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of La Salle, Colorado, cleans a joint light tactical vehicle, Oct. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 21:13
    Photo ID: 8096680
    VIRIN: 231030-N-ME861-1011
    Resolution: 4986x3324
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: LA SALLE, CO, US
    This work, Boxer Marine at Work [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Boxer
    Sailors
    Military
    Marines
    US Navy

