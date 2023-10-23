Boxer Boatswain’s Mate at Work

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Levy Calangian, a native of San Francisco, stands the phone talker watch on the fantail aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

