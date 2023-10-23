Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Engineer at Work [Image 1 of 3]

    Boxer Engineer at Work

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Engineman 2nd Class Zachary Staples, a native of Port Huron, Michigan, tightens a relief valve in the aft deballasting compression room aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

