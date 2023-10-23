Engineman 2nd Class Zachary Staples, a native of Port Huron, Michigan, tightens a relief valve in the aft deballasting compression room aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 21:12
|Photo ID:
|8096679
|VIRIN:
|231030-N-ME861-1068
|Resolution:
|3255x4882
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|PORT HURON, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer Engineer at Work [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT