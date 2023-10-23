Humphreys Community raises awareness for domestic violence through resource fair

Annett Herrmann (left) and Kiana Rayonville (right), Tricare beneficiary service representatives, pose in front of their pumpkin decoration representing the Tricare office at the Purple Pumpkin for a Purpose resource fair, Oct. 27, at Maude Hall, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. The resource fair was designed to raise awareness for domestic violence and share community services available for Soldiers and families. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)
