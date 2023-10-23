Humphreys Community raises awareness for domestic violence through resource fair

Janine Harper (left), Humphreys Army Community Services Family Advocacy Program manager, hands out a water bottle with the domestic violence hotline number to Spc. Shawnmichael Lopez (right), unit supply specialist at 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, during the at the Purple Pumpkins for a Purpose resource fair, Oct. 27, at Maude Hall, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. The resource fair was designed to raise awareness for domestic violence and share community services available for Soldiers and families. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)

