    Humphreys Community raises awareness for domestic violence through resource fair [Image 1 of 3]

    Humphreys Community raises awareness for domestic violence through resource fair

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Stacey Yun 

    USAG Humphreys

    Janine Harper (left), Humphreys Army Community Services Family Advocacy Program manager, hands out a water bottle with the domestic violence hotline number to Spc. Shawnmichael Lopez (right), unit supply specialist at 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, during the at the Purple Pumpkins for a Purpose resource fair, Oct. 27, at Maude Hall, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. The resource fair was designed to raise awareness for domestic violence and share community services available for Soldiers and families. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)

    This work, Humphreys Community raises awareness for domestic violence through resource fair [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

