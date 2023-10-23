Humphreys Community raises awareness for domestic violence through resource fair

Photo By Stacey Yun | Michael Duncan, executive officer at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys command group,...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Yun | Michael Duncan, executive officer at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys command group, judges the pumpkins at the Purple Pumpkins for a Purpose resource fair, Oct. 27, at Maude Hall, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. The resource fair was designed to raise awareness for domestic violence and share community services available for Soldiers and families. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Army Community Services Family Advocacy Program hosted the annual resource fair, “Purple Pumpkins for a Purpose”, Oct. 27, to raise awareness for domestic violence and share community services available for Soldiers and families.



Twenty five agencies within the installation, such as Domestic Abuse Victim Advocacy, New Parent Support Program, Child and Youth Services, and Housing Department, participated in the event in observance of domestic violence awareness month. The participants decorated and showcased pumpkins in purple, which is a theme color for domestic abuse awareness month.



Each participant custom decorated their pumpkin to represent their organization which was then displayed in the lobby of the Maude Hall, also known as the One Stop.



More than 500 community members visited Maude Hall and received domestic violence prevention information and resources. Additionally, visitors could vote on the best-decorated pumpkin during which they were able to learn more about each agency.



“It’s a fun and innovative way to get all our community partners together and share all the great resources that each of them has to offer the community,” said Janine Harper, ACS FAP manager.



Harper said it takes a collaborative community response to stop domestic violence.



“Part of resiliency is knowing all the great resources in the community, how to access them, and how to help others coming into the community to connect to them,” said Harper. “Our community has always been passionate about taking care of one another and this is just another way to welcome our new community members and make sure they get involved early.”



Annette Hermmann, Tricare beneficiary service representative, shared that she decided to participate in the event first to raise awareness for domestic violence and also to inform the community that Tricare services are available for all service members, families and retirees’ healthcare needs.



“Not many people know that we have two offices - one here at the One Stop, and the other inside the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital - and we are always here to assist you,” said Hermmann.



The FAP hosts various resource fairs, expos and outreach events throughout the year including the Pumpkin Resource Fair in October, the Soldier and Family Expo in the spring, and the Community Resource Exchange two times a year during permanent change of station (PCS) season. Harper said community members can receive useful information and resources vital to building resiliency at these events. To learn more about Family Advocacy Program services, follow the USAG Humphreys Army Community Service Facebook page or call 757-2363.