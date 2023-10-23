Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Host House of Fear on Camp Humphreys

U.S. Army Sgt. Laurengregg Rimalos, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) president, left, applies fake blood makeup on a volunteer during the program's annual haunted house event at the Sitman Fitness Center parking garage on Oct. 29, 2023. The House of Fear is a family-friendly event open to all military service members, civilians, and families to improve morale and foster holiday spirit on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Timothy Baso)

