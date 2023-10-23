Costumed participates stand in line for the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers annual haunted house event at the Sitman Fitness Center parking garage on Oct. 29, 2023. The House of Fear is a family-friendly event open to all military service members, civilians, and families to improve morale and foster holiday spirit on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Timothy Baso)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 21:35
|Photo ID:
|8096657
|VIRIN:
|231029-A-NT205-1001
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|31.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Host House of Fear on Camp Humphreys [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Timothy Baso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
