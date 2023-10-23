Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Host House of Fear on Camp Humphreys [Image 1 of 3]

    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Host House of Fear on Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Timothy Baso 

    USAG Humphreys

    Costumed participates stand in line for the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers annual haunted house event at the Sitman Fitness Center parking garage on Oct. 29, 2023. The House of Fear is a family-friendly event open to all military service members, civilians, and families to improve morale and foster holiday spirit on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Timothy Baso)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    BOSS
    Halloween
    haunted house
    spirit
    ghosts
    IMCOM-P

