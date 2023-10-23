A U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) volunteer stands eerily in a clown costume during the program's annual haunted house event at the Sitman Fitness Center parking garage on Oct. 29, 2023. The House of Fear is a family-friendly event open to all military service members, civilians, and families to improve morale and foster holiday spirit on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Timothy Baso)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|8096659
|VIRIN:
|231029-A-NT205-1002
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|50.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Host House of Fear on Camp Humphreys [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Timothy Baso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
