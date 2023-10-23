Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continued restoration to Pearl Harbor bike path [Image 6 of 11]

    Continued restoration to Pearl Harbor bike path

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    City and County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi speaks with a Hawaii Air National Guard airman during a clean up event along the Pearl Harbor Bike Path October 28, 2023, at Neal S. Blaisdell Park in Aiea, Hawaii. The cleanup is part of an ongoing restoration project to restore cleanliness to the bike path, as well as better promote usage of the path. Blangiardi provided opening remarks to thank the volunteers for their time and speak to the significance of events such as this. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 20:53
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Honolulu
    Mayor
    jbphh
    oahu
    community
    USAF
    Neal S. Blaisdell Park
    City and County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

