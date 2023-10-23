Continued restoration to Pearl Harbor bike path

Military and civilian volunteers conduct a clean up event along the Pearl Harbor Bike Path October 28, 2023, at Neal S. Blaisdell Park in Aiea, Hawaii. The cleanup is part of an ongoing restoration project to restore cleanliness to the bike path, as well as better promote usage of the path. City and County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi provided opening remarks to thank the volunteers for their time and speak to the significance of events such as this. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

