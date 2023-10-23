Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWOBOSS tours USS O'Kane [Image 2 of 4]

    SWOBOSS tours USS O'Kane

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 30, 2023) – Rear Adm. Yvette Davids, acting Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, poses for a photograph with Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jamal Brown, left, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Rey Vincent Martinez, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), during a visit to the ship Oct. 30. While aboard, Davids spoke with Sailors and assessed the ship’s readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire M. DuBois)

