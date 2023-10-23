SWOBOSS tours USS O'Kane

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 30, 2023) – Rear Adm. Yvette Davids, acting Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, presents a challenge coin to Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Branelly Arellanocardenas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), during a visit to the ship Oct. 30. While aboard, Davids spoke with Sailors and assessed the ship’s readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire M. DuBois)

