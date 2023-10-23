Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego

231017-N-SS900-1037 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 17, 2023) Chilean Navy Vice Adm. José Fernández salutes during the playing of colors on board Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 17, 2023. The Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)
|10.17.2023
|10.30.2023 16:09
|8096356
|231017-N-SS900-1037
|6720x4480
|1.53 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|0
