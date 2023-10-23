231017-N-SS900-1037 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 17, 2023) Chilean Navy Vice Adm. José Fernández salutes during the playing of colors on board Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 17, 2023. The Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 16:09 Photo ID: 8096356 VIRIN: 231017-N-SS900-1037 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.53 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.