Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego

231017-N-SS900-1030 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 17, 2023) Chilean Navy Vice Adm. José Fernández greets a Chilean Navy Sailor, assigned to Chilean Navy submarine CS Carrera (SS 22), during an all-hands call before a Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) exercise on board Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 17, 2023. The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

