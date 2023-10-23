Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego [Image 8 of 9]

    Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    231017-N-SS900-1076 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 17, 2023) Chilean Navy Vice Adm. José Fernández, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Robert Gaucher, special assistant to Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, and Chilean Navy Sailors, assigned to Chilean Navy submarine CS Carrera (SS 22), pose for a group photo in front of Carrera before a Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) exercise on board Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 17, 2023. The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 16:09
    Photo ID: 8096360
    VIRIN: 231017-N-SS900-1076
    Resolution: 6428x3616
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego
    Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego
    Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego
    Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego
    Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego
    Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego
    Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego
    Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego
    Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chile
    submarine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT