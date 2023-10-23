Chilean Navy Vice Admiral Visits San Diego

231017-N-SS900-1076 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 17, 2023) Chilean Navy Vice Adm. José Fernández, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Robert Gaucher, special assistant to Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, and Chilean Navy Sailors, assigned to Chilean Navy submarine CS Carrera (SS 22), pose for a group photo in front of Carrera before a Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) exercise on board Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 17, 2023. The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

