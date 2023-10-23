Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Community Runs for a Cure [Image 2 of 2]

    Cherry Point Community Runs for a Cure

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Ms. Emily Corey, RN, CDCES, left and Navy Lt. Amanda Gwyn, right, both staff members aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, co-organized a five-kilometer run/walk held aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point on Friday, October 27. The event celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023.

    breast cancer
    navy medicine
    sailors
    Navymedicine

