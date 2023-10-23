Ms. Emily Corey, RN, CDCES, left and Navy Lt. Amanda Gwyn, right, both staff members aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, co-organized a five-kilometer run/walk held aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point on Friday, October 27. The event celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023.
This work, Cherry Point Community Runs for a Cure [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cherry Point Community Runs for a Cure
