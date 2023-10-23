Cherry Point Community Runs for a Cure

The Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point community gathered Friday, October 27 to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023.



The 15th Annual Breast Cancer Run hosted by Sailors of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point provided members of the Cherry Point community an opportunity to enjoy a fall day outdoors while running or walking five kilometers around the base’s Lanham Field.



“I truly appreciate everyone coming out here and taking time out of their day. It’s a great cause,” said Navy Capt. James Driscoll, the clinic’s Executive Officer. Both Driscoll’s mother and sister are breast cancer survivors, and he has been active for years in awareness-raising events.



The run was organized by Navy Lieutenant Amanda Gwyn, Department Head of the facility’s Warrior Wellness and Readiness Clinic and Ms. Emily Corey, RN, CDCES the facility’s Breast Care Coordinator.

