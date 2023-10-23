Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Community Runs for a Cure [Image 1 of 2]

    Cherry Point Community Runs for a Cure

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    The Cherry Point community gathered Friday, October 27 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023 with a five-kilometer run / walk at the base’s Lanham Field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 07:14
    Photo ID: 8095227
    VIRIN: 231027-O-KJ310-8312
    Resolution: 4384x2927
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Community Runs for a Cure [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cherry Point Community Runs for a Cure
    Cherry Point Community Runs for a Cure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cherry Point Community Runs for a Cure

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    breast cancer
    navy medicine
    sailors
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT