1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023

Cadets from the University of North Georgia’s Bravo Ranger Challenge Team compete in the CBRN-E and Litter Carry event at 1st Brigade’s Army ROTC Ranger Challenge on October 27, 2023, at Fort Knox, Ky. The second day of the Spartan Brigade’s Ranger Challenge saw teams competing throughout the day in six different events. The top two teams go on to represent 1st Brigade in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at West Point Military Academy in April 2024. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

