    1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023 [Image 1 of 6]

    1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    A Cadet from Texas A&M University’s Bravo Ranger Challenge Team competes in the Grenade Identification and Employment event at 1st Brigade’s Army ROTC Ranger Challenge on October 27, 2023, at Fort Knox, Ky. The second day of the Spartan Brigade’s Ranger Challenge saw teams competing throughout the day in six different events. The top two teams go on to represent 1st Brigade in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at West Point Military Academy in April 2024. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 12:17
    Photo ID: 8094642
    VIRIN: 231027-A-PG511-5133
    Resolution: 5055x3370
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Spartan Brigade
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    1st Brigade Army ROTC

