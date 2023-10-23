Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from the University of North Georgia’s Bravo Ranger Challenge Team compete in the CBRN-E and Litter Carry event at 1st Brigade’s Army ROTC Ranger Challenge on October 27, 2023, at Fort Knox, Ky. The second day of the Spartan Brigade’s Ranger Challenge saw teams competing throughout the day in six different events. The top two teams go on to represent 1st Brigade in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at West Point Military Academy in April 2024. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 12:17
    Photo ID: 8094645
    VIRIN: 231027-A-PG511-7034
    Resolution: 4983x3322
    Size: 908.59 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023
    1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023
    1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023
    1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023
    1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023
    1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Spartan Brigade
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    1st Brigade Army ROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT