SECNAV Del Toro Names Future Medical Ship USNS Balboa (EMS 2)

Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Commanding Officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego; Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific; Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro; Vice Adm. Michael E. Boyle, Commander, U.S. Third Fleet; and Paul Williamson, Wounded Warrior Regiment, pose for a photo during a ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Oct. 27. At the ceremony, Secretary Del Toro announced that a future Bethesda-class expeditionary medical ship will be named USNS Balboa (EMS 2), The future USNS Balboa honors the legacy and commitment of Navy doctors, nurses, corpsmen, and staff of Balboa Naval Hospital in caring for the needs of U.S. Service Members.

