    SECNAV Del Toro Names Future Medical Ship USNS Balboa (EMS 2) [Image 28 of 28]

    SECNAV Del Toro Names Future Medical Ship USNS Balboa (EMS 2)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Commanding Officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego; Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific; Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro; Vice Adm. Michael E. Boyle, Commander, U.S. Third Fleet; and Paul Williamson, Wounded Warrior Regiment, pose for a photo during a ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Oct. 27. At the ceremony, Secretary Del Toro announced that a future Bethesda-class expeditionary medical ship will be named USNS Balboa (EMS 2), The future USNS Balboa honors the legacy and commitment of Navy doctors, nurses, corpsmen, and staff of Balboa Naval Hospital in caring for the needs of U.S. Service Members.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 12:38
    Photo ID: 8094635
    VIRIN: 231027-N-FC670-2372
    Resolution: 3829x2556
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Names Future Medical Ship USNS Balboa (EMS 2) [Image 28 of 28], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    SECNAV78
    SECNAV Del Toro
    Secretary Carlos Del Toro
    USNS Balboa
    EMS 2

