Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Commanding Officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro cut a cake at a ship naming ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Oct. 27. During the ceremony, Secretary Del Toro announced that a future Bethesda-class expeditionary medical ship will be named USNS Balboa (EMS 2), during a ceremony. The future USNS Balboa honors the legacy and commitment of Navy doctors, nurses, corpsmen, and staff of Balboa Naval Hospital in caring for the needs of U.S. Service Members.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2023 12:38
|Photo ID:
|8094631
|VIRIN:
|231027-N-FC670-2362
|Resolution:
|3813x2616
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Del Toro Names Future Medical Ship USNS Balboa (EMS 2) [Image 28 of 28], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SECNAV Del Toro Names Future Medical Ship USNS Balboa (EMS 2)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT