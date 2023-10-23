SECNAV Del Toro Names Future Medical Ship USNS Balboa (EMS 2)

Sailors, Marines, and civilian personnel attend a ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Oct. 27. During the ceremony, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced that a future Bethesda-class expeditionary medical ship will be named USNS Balboa (EMS 2). The future USNS Balboa honors the legacy and commitment of Navy doctors, nurses, corpsmen, and staff of Balboa Naval Hospital in caring for the needs of U.S. Service Members.
