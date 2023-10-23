Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea Training [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Electronic’s Technician Third Class Petty Officer Abner Herrera pulls the line during Replenishment-at-Sea training aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26)(Oct. 22). Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 06:47
    VIRIN: 231022-N-PK180-1024
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Allied Partners
    Free and Open Indo Pacfic

