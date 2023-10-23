Electronic’s Technician Third Class Petty Officer Abner Herrera pulls the line during Replenishment-at-Sea training aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26)(Oct. 22). Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2023 06:47
|Photo ID:
|8094403
|VIRIN:
|231022-N-PK180-1024
|Resolution:
|5012x3049
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Justin Suring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
