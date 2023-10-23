Electronic’s Technician Third Class Petty Officer Abner Herrera pulls the line during Replenishment-at-Sea training aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26)(Oct. 22). Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2023 Date Posted: 10.29.2023 06:47 Photo ID: 8094403 VIRIN: 231022-N-PK180-1024 Resolution: 5012x3049 Size: 0 B Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Justin Suring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.