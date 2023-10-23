USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea Training

Boatswainsmate Chief Petty Officer Jerry Huang conducts Replinishment-at-Sea training aboard the USS Mobile (LCS 26). Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century costal threats. Mobile is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Justin Suring)

