Boatswainsmate Chief Petty Officer Jerry Huang conducts Replinishment-at-Sea training aboard the USS Mobile (LCS 26). Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century costal threats. Mobile is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Justin Suring)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2023 06:47
|Photo ID:
|8094405
|VIRIN:
|231022-N-PK180-1008
|Resolution:
|5223x3207
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Justin Suring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
