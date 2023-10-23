Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea Training [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Boatswainsmate Chief Petty Officer Jerry Huang conducts Replinishment-at-Sea training aboard the USS Mobile (LCS 26). Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century costal threats. Mobile is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Justin Suring)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 06:47
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Justin Suring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    Allied Partners

