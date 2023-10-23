Pacific Partnership 24-1: Advance Life Saving Class

Hospitalman Jake Hannan from Brooklyn, New York, right, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Janice Cornell from Greensboro, North Carolina, left, and their medical response team transport a mock patient during a medical training drill aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Oct. 28, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

