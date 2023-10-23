Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Advance Life Saving Class [Image 1 of 3]

    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Advance Life Saving Class

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    Lt. j.g. Victor Pontente, from San Diego, is secured to a stretcher as part of a medical training drill aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Oct. 28, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot). Victor Pontente, from San Diego, is secured to a stretcher as part of a medical training drill aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Oct. 28, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

