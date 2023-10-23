Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Advance Life Saving Class [Image 2 of 3]

    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Advance Life Saving Class

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Janice Cornell from Greensboro, North Carolina, checks on the physical status of a mock patient during a medical training drill aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) underway in the Pacific Ocean for Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Oct. 28, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

